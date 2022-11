Not Available

Testament - Live at Wacken Open Air 1 - Native Blood 2 - True American Hate 3 - More Than Meets The Eye 4 - Dark Roots Of Earth 5 - Into The Pit 6 - Practice What You Preach 7 - Over The Wall 8 - D.N.R. (Do Not Resuscitate) 9 - 3 Days In Darkness