Testament: Dark Roots of Thrash

2013

Dark Roots of Thrash, is a release documenting Bay Area veterans TESTAMENT’s sold-out headlining performance at the Paramount Theatre, Huntington, New York, USA in February 15th and released on October 11th (Europe) and October 15th (North America) via Nuclear Blast! It captures a total of 19 live tracks with countless cams on stage and high above the audience, plus a special moshpit cam that makes you feel like you’re a part of the show! // Tracklist: 01. Intro 02. Rise Up 03. More Than Meets The Eye 04. Burnt Offerings 05. Native Blood 06. True American Hate 07. Dark Roots Of Earth 08. Into The Pit 09. Practice What You Preach 10. Riding The Snake 11. Eyes Of Wrath 12. Trial By Fire 13. The Haunting 14. The New Order 15. Do Not Resuscitate 16. Three Days In Darkness 17. The Formation Of Damnation 18. Over The Wall 19. Disciples Of The Watch 20. Credits + BONUS: 21. Backstage Footage 22. Native Blood (Video Clip)