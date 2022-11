Not Available

"Live In London" is the documentation of a dream that long-time die-hard Testament fans have been waiting for: the reuniting of the band’s "classic" lineup. Featuring vocalist Chuck Billy, guitar virtuosos Eric Peterson and Alex Skolnick, bassist Greg Christian, and original drummer Louie Clemente (along with Testament & White Zombie alumnus John Tempesta as a second drummer), the band rips through classic Testament fan favorites in this show, shot in London earlier in 2005.