Testimony 2 - Live in Los Angeles is Neal's most opulent live release as a solo musician at the Whittier Community Center from May 28, 2011. The tour itself was Neal's biggest tour ever to date and, for the US gigs only, features the reunion of most of the musicians from the original Testimony band: Neal's 2011 album Testimony 2 - the sequel to Testimony (2003) - could thus be performed live in full length by some of Neal's longtime friends Mike Portnoy, Eric Brenton, Rick Altizer and Mark Leniger. Mike Portnoy's wish to "finally" perform some of the greatest longtracks of Neal's solo catalog on a stage could be fulfilled. Wonderful renditions of "The Separated Man" and "Seeds of Gold" are surely a highlight on this release.