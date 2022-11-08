Not Available

Morse's "Testimony," the musical sequel to Spock's Beard's epic concept album "Snow," was brought to the state in November 2003, With seven other musicians, Morse performed his "Testimony" live in various cities over Europe. The show in Tilburg, Germany was filmed and recorded for this DVD release. Fans will enjoy an entire 3 1/2 hour concert plus a tour documentary on two DVD's. Christian prog rocker and former Spock's Beard member Neal Morse follows up his old band's epic concept album SNOW with a musical sequel of his own, TESTIMONY. This 2-volume set captures Morse's live performance of TESTIMONY in its entirety at a concert in Tilburg, Germany, as well as a behind-the-scenes tour documentary of his month-long stint of Europe in November of 2003. Includes Dream Theater's Mike Portnoy on drums and vocals.