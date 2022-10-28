Tetro Rouge

Not Available

Hunted by the power-hungry fanatic Hector and his group of deadly mercenaries looking to restore order to what's left of humanity, Eric soon realizes that he is unable to complete his task. With his last breath he hands Skye a mysterious map containing the secret to humanity's future. Torn between her need for revenge and a quest to fulfill her father's dying wish, Skye meets Tetro, a shady drifter with a dark past who joins her on a search for salvation. The hunt is on when Skye, Tetro and Hector set off on a perilous race to the edge of the map in search for humanity's last chance.