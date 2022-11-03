1968

Tevye and His Seven Daughters

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 5th, 1968

Studio

Not Available

Russia, 1905. Tuvia is the only Jew living in the village of Antevka. He is very poor but things change when, as a token of gratitude for a service rendered, he is given a cow and some food. Now, his wife, his seven daughters and himself have access to a better life. Tuvia sells his milk and his butter. Moreover, he is now able to give his daughters a dowry and marry them. But you can't buy happiness...

Cast

Shmuel RodenskyTevye
Betty SegalGolda
Peter van EyckPriest
Robert HoffmannFyodor
Wolfgang KielingAnton Poperilli, Tevjes Nachbar

