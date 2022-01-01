Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation

1993

Everyone's favorite chainsaw-wielding psychopath, Leatherface, is back for more prom-night gore, and this time he's joined by his bloodthirsty family. Four stranded yet carefree teens are taken in by a backwoods family, clueless of their host family's grisly habits. The terrified youths, including sweet Jenny, try to escape from Leatherface and his crazed clan, including the bionic Vilmer.