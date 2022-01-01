1993

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation

  • Comedy
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 31st, 1993

Studio

Ultra Muchos Productions

Everyone's favorite chainsaw-wielding psychopath, Leatherface, is back for more prom-night gore, and this time he's joined by his bloodthirsty family. Four stranded yet carefree teens are taken in by a backwoods family, clueless of their host family's grisly habits. The terrified youths, including sweet Jenny, try to escape from Leatherface and his crazed clan, including the bionic Vilmer.

Cast

Matthew McConaugheyVilmer Slaughter
Robert JacksLeatherface Slaughter
Tonie PerenskyDarla
Joe StevensW.E. Slaughter
Lisa Marie NewmyerHeather
John DuganCop at Hospital

