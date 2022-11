Not Available

Bill Dane and Banty quit Kell's outlaw gang. When Dane prevents Kell and his men from getting a bullion shipment, he is made Sheriff. Learning Dane is Sheriff, Kell and gang return, force Dane to give them the bullion, and make Dane a prisoner. Escaping, Dane trails the gang and engages them in a gunfight while his horse Tarzan goes for help.