Jae-Hun (Son Hyun-Joo) is separated from his wife and two daughters. He struggles to make ends meet, while working as a grocery deliveryman. Seung-Hyeon (Yu Geon) works with Jae-Hun delivering groceries. Although he is only in his 20's, he also struggles to make ends meet. One day, while Jae-Hun and Seung-Hyeon make a delivery, they notice a famous baseball pitcher (Kim Kwang-Hyun) at the apartment of a young woman. The famous pitcher is married to a woman several years older than him. A few days later, Seung-Hyeon comes up with a plan that could make him and Jae-Hun a lot of money.