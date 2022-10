Texas - Live at Baloise Session

Not Available

Texas are a radio-frendly rock band from Scotland, sold 35 million albums to date, known for hits "Summer Son", "Say What You Want" and "In Our Lifetime". Now they are back fresher than ever with lush, pulsating rock/pop sounds, October 26, 2013. Tracklist : 01 Halo 02 Detroit City 03 Once in a Lifetime 04 When We Are Together 05 Big World 06 Dry Your Eyes 07 In Demand 08 Everyday Now 09 I Don't Want a Lover 10 Summer Son 11 Black Eyed Boy 12 Say What You Want 13 The Conversation 14 Inner Smile 15 River Deep, Mountain High