A once madness-ridden landscape of every common Team Fortress 2 server turns into a young little gamer's nightmare. Upon accidentally opening a portal to another dimension and video game engines, it's up to the one and only unique Engineer to fix what he has started. A dastardly little demon rounds up all of his friends and turn against him, so that the moon will not delay in destroying mankind as we know it. Will the Engineer vanquish all evil and return the land to back the way it came, or will he fail unwillingly from the overpowering menaces that plague the atmosphere? It's up to YOU to find out!