Not Available

Zainat, who is known as the apple of her beauty, works in the Ministry of Finance and suffers from the shedding of Qadriya, the director who suffers from non-reproduction despite her ninth marriage. (Zenat) to release his wife to marry her (Fuad) nine months to give birth to a child adopted, starting at the time when (Janet) Greek, who lives in Egypt infected with the disease of the contractile marriage of (Hassan) to inherit after the death, arise many comedy situations and surprises These interlocking relationships.