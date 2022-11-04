Not Available

The TGV? No, it is not the famous French high-speed train, but instead the rickety and colourful bus operated, driven, repaired and, if need be, pushed by the intrepid "Rambo". This time, the trip between Dakar, the capital of Senegal, and Conakry, the capital of Guinea, is outright dangerous: the road crosses the territory of the Bijagos, who have launched an unexpected and violent insurrection. Rambo finds several odd passengers (with a handful of sheep) who are ready, for various legitimate or untold reasons, to take every risk to reach Conakry. And the TGV sets off on an eventful journey...