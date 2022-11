Not Available

Delivering interviews, concert footage, music videos and loads of other exclusive content, this Los Angeles-based, bimonthly video magazine offers viewers a behind-the-scenes pass to the world of hip-hop. Volume 2 introduces Lil' E -- son of the legendary Eazy E -- as he's about to embark on a recording career. Also included are interviews with Cypress Hill's DJ Muggs and UFC's Tito Ortiz, plus music videos by Crooked I and Lil' Rob.