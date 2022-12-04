Thaali Pudhusu

Not Available

Arun falls in love at first sight with a bank cashier Seetha and follow her everywhere. Seetha refuses his love and tells him her past. In the past, Seetha was from a middle-class family. Seetha's brother-in-law was a jobless, and lived with them. Balu was a bank manager and falls in love with Seetha. Mani, Balu's father, a miser, looked for a rich daughter-in-law. Finally, Balu got married with Seetha and the same day, Balu died in a crossfire. So Mani refused to keep Seetha in his house. Later, without money, Mani begged Seetha to come with him and she took her late husband job. Seetha's brother-in-law took his wife's thaali and tied the thaali to Seetha. She immediately removed the thaali. Arun decides to marry her despite her past. The court cancels the marriage between Seetha and her brother-in-law. Seetha's sister kills her husband to save Seetha's marriage. At the end, Arun and Seetha get married.