Thaamirabharani (Tamil: தாமிரபரணி) is a 2007 Indian Tamil film written and directed by Hari. The film stars Vishal, newcomer Bhanu, Prabhu, Vijayakumar, Nadhiya and Nassar in lead roles. The film's score and soundtrack are composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film was released on 14 January 2007 during Thai Pongal along with Vijay's Pokkiri and Ajith's Aalwar, eventually becoming a commercial success at the box office, running for more than 100 days in theatres. The film was later dubbed into Telugu and released as Bharani. The title of the film is derived from the river of the same name, which also flows through Thirunelveli and Thoothukudi, where the film is set.