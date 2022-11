Not Available

Get your geek on! THACO is the story of four nerds in their 30s - adults, but not grown up - who never quite get around to the dungeon adventure on game night. Jon (the rules lawyer) and Duck (the hardcore gamer) harass Bill, their DM, while waiting for the perpetually late Aaron to show up. They go over the games that have affected, infected, and generally warped their minds - and they wouldn't have it any other way.