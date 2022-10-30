Not Available

Siva and Karthik are brothers. Elder brother Siva is a timid and shy. He fears for everything. Karthik is a dynamic guy who is very protective of his elder brother. Siva gets the job of a cop when his cop father dies. Siva is transferred to a seashore town where crime rate is high. Karthik goes in the guise of Siva and combat with anti-social elements whenever such situation arises. The crime rate goes down and people start respecting Siva as their savior. The rest of the story is all about what happens when the villains come to know that Siva is a fearing man and he is protected by his brother.