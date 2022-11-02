Thai Maaman

Not Available

Rasappan (Sathyaraj) is a useless fellow who loves his sister's daughter Meena (Meena), a graduate girl. Their parents decide to engage them but Meena refuses to marry with a jobless groom. Rasappan challenges them to find a decent job. His uncle (Goundamani) advises him to become a MLA. Rasappan joins Paramasivan's party, Pramasivan (Manivannan) is convinced by his motivation. Meanwhile, villagers dissatisfied of Paramasivan politics, they encourage Velusamy (Vijayakumar) to contend at the MLA election. During the election, Rasappan asks the electors to vote for Velusamy and Rasappan wins it widely. Rasappan becomes an honest MLA and helps his village people, he convinces the villagers to deposit their money in a new bank. The bank manager, Paramasivan's relative, scams Rasappan and the villagers. Rasappan is immediately sent in jail because of Paramasivan's plan. Villagers burn Rasappan's house and steal his properties.