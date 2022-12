Not Available

Giri and Kutti earn their livelihood as house-brokers in the city mainly through their glib talk. Their troubles start when "Torture Dharma" is unexpectedly released from Jail on bail. Giri is the caretaker of Dharma`s house, a portion of which he rents out to Geetha who has come to the city to meet her lover Aravind. Giri to save Geetha from Dharma lies that she is his wife. He is forced to tell a series of lies to keep up the deception.