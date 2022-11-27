Thai Thief

Not Available

In World War II, Japanese troops invaded South East Asia and occupied most of the countries as colonies. Thailand allowed troops to deliver weapons and gold via train to Central Asia. This booty-filled train led to an idea for Khom, a well-known thief to stage a brilliant crime. Meanwhile, Toe, the leader of the movement against the troops has a plan to stop the train, but the situation turns upside-down, when Khom and Toe have to help a secret agent from being captured by Japanese troops.