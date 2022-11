Not Available

This documentary film looks closely at the life changing experiences Thailand can provide. Temptation, lust and desire on every corner. For Adam it was just a holiday, a holiday that turns his life upside down, unaware of the physiological dangers that lay ahead of him as adapting back to your old life can be devastating. Watch as Adam's reality becomes entangled with fantasy in which life changing decisions have to be made in which Adam finds himself Torn Between Two Worlds.