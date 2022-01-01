Not Available

Thairiyam (English: Braveness) is a 2010 Indian Tamil-language drama film written and directed by P. Kumaran. Produced by RB Creations, the film stars the director himself and Deepu, with Karthika also playing a role. The film was released on 29 January 2010 Kumaran saves his girlfriend, Deepu from the menacing Riyaz Khan. Following a duel with Kumaran, Riyaz slips into a coma but the intrigue lies in the fact that all Riyaz' friends are killed. Several twists and turns involving the evil-minded villain Kamaraj form the crux of the film.