Ankitha ( Gayu ) and Yuva Krishna fall in love with each other in college. But when Yuva tells his friends about being close to Gayu and describes her, she gets angry and they split apart. After finishing college, Gayu's family stays in a house opposite to that of Yuva. Their families get to know about their earlier love and try to rejoin them . The rest of the story is how Gayu gets convinced.