Thakita Thakita

A youthful treat, the story begins with a group of friends Sridhar (Harshavardhan), Chandana (Haripriya), Nandini (Aditi), Mahesh (Trinetrudu), Bhakti (Bhakti), Jessica (Eva), Kishore, Scud. Each of them have their own stories and in between that is the unexpressed love track of Sri and Chandana, Bhakti and Mahesh, Nandini is in love with Kishore. They all finish their college exams and are all set to take on the life with full energy but then life has its own twists and turns for them and this in turn gives them an experience which is unforgettable and memorable.