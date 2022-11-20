Not Available

Nahar Singh's (Amrish Puri) fore-fathers and he have sworn to protect the family and heirs of powerful underworld don, Jodhabhai and his heirs for generations. Nahar would like his son, Ishaan (Ajay Devgan) to continue this tradition, to which he is willing as he friendly with Jodhabhai's son, Sunny (Rahul Bose). Ishaan's vow begins to falter when he falls in love with Suman Dev (Tabu). Things gets even more complicated when Suman comes forward to testify that she witnessed Sunny's car being driven from the scene of a multiple homicide. Sunny finds this out and asks Ishaan to chose between him and Suman, and Ishaan choses Suman. Things escalate out of control when Nahar is killed; and Ishaan becomes a prime suspect in the multiple-family homicide.