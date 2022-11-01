Not Available

Thalai Nagaram (2006) தலைநகரம் is a Tamil film directed by Suraj. The film stars director Sundar C and Jyothimayi. This film was a low-budget production and the soundtrack was composed by D. Imman. This story is a tale of a man who sacrifices his life to kick out gangsters ruining others lives. It also stars Vadivelu, Prakash Raj and Bose Venkat among others. It enjoyed huge success. The soundtrack was a great hit and the song "Etho Nennukiren" charted at the top position for 1 week. It completed 100 days. It's a successful remake of Priyadarshan-Mohanlal starrer Abhimanyu.