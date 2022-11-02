Thalaimagan

Not Available

Thaimagan is a story of an investigative journalist Dheeran (Sarathkumar) who is intent on exposing corrupt minister Shanmugavadivelu (Mukesh Tiwari) and his stooge, the state director general of police (DGP) Alangaram (Seema Biswas).The story revolves around a bottled water plant in a village sanctioned by the minister for a quid pro quo. Dheeran is against the project as it would deplete the ground water resources and warns the people and government about its dangers. The minister sends his goons to silence the newspaper owner (Vijayakumar) permanently. But the...