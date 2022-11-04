Thalattu Ketkuthamma

Not Available

Raasaiyya (Prabhu), a young man, wants to get married as soon as possible and he compels his uncle (Goundamani). His cousin Pechiamma (Kanaka) is an immature tomboy. After seeing her friend Valli (Mounica) dying during her delivery, Pechiamma thinks after the marriage, she will die. Raasaiyya finally gets married with Pechiamma. Thereafter, Pechiamma avoids Raasaiyya although he treasures her. One day, Raasaiyya comes drunk in his house and rapes Peciamma. She became pregnant. What transpires later forms the crux of the story.