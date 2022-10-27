Not Available

Thalavattam

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Vinod/Vinu (played by Mohanlal) is mentally ill and is hospitalized in the institution run by Dr. Ravindran ( M G Soman). Story progresses as Vinod recovers with the help of Dr. Savithri, Dr. Ravindran's daughter (Karthika) and Dr. Unnikrishnan (Nedumudi Venu) who finds that Vinu fell ill after the accidental death of his fiancée Anitha (Lizy). Later Vinu and Savithri fall in love but Savithri is already engaged to be married to her cousin, Hari(Mukesh). Plot progresses as Dr. Ravindran opposes the romance between the doctor and the recovered patient.

Cast

MohanlalVinod
LissyAnitha
Nedumudi VenuDr. Unni Krishnan
M.G SomanDr. Raviandran
KarthikaSavithri
MukeshHari

