Barry Doupé’s Thalé (2009) experiments with the phenomenology of light and colour through fiber-optic flower arrangements. Doupé’s animations are inspired by the Thale Cress plant, which is commonly used in biological mutation experiments. His rotating electronic floras, which resemble neon lights, sex toys and fireworks, glow in the dark digital void. - Amy Kazymerchyk, Fabulous Festival of Fringe Film