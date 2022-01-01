Thalia: Primera Fila

Not Available

Primera Fila is the first live CD/DVD album by the Mexican singer-songwriter Thalía. This album was recorded in Miami, Florida at the BankUnited Center on July 29 and 30, 2009, with a selected audience to attend the concert. Primera Fila is her first project under her new label Sony Music. The album was released on December 1, 2009. It includes duets with five-time Latin Grammy Award winning-Mexican singer and songwriter Joan Sebastian and the new Puerto Rican musician Pedro Capó. It also contains new songs and a medley with some of her hit songs.