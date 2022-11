Not Available

Thamasha is an upcoming film, written and directed by Ashraf Hamza, and is bankrolled by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, Lijo Jose Pellissery and Chemban Vinod Jose. The film features Vinay Forrt in lead role. Cinematography is done by Sameer Thahir and Shahabaz aman and Rex Vijayan handle the music department.