Angry young man Velu Thondaiman, affectionately known as "Thambi" fights against all types of evils in the society. He keeps running into Sankara Pandian, a political henchman who rules the city with violence. Thambi is determined to overcome Sankara Pandian's activities in the society and his fearless attitude brings fear into the face of Sankara Pandian's gang. Thambi thwarts Sankara Pandian's terrorizing plans with the help of his close associates. At this very moment, a flashback unravels how Sankara Pandian's gang kills Thambi's family after Thambi identifies the killer as Sankara Pandian's brother Saravana Pandian. As the Police now close in on the thugs by means of "encounters", Sankara Pandian starts riots within the city to topple the internal government, so he can achieve power as a member of parliament. But, in the riots, Sankara Pandian's daughter and mother are caught and Thambi saves them single-handedly