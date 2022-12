Not Available

Thabi Arjuna is a movie which revolves around Arjuna and his brother Dharma who is the local Don. Arjuna falls in love with Radhika who is the ACPs Daughter. Although an accquaintance of Dharma ACP does not want the two to get married and insults him when he comes to ask for Radhikas hand for his brother.See if his brotherly love of Dharma is able to unite these two lovers.