Thambikottai

Thambikkottai story is about the happenings around an old bridge at Thambikkotai. Thambikkottai is touted to be real life incidents in and around the town Thambikkottai, Thanjavur District.Narain and Poonam Bajwa play the lead roles in the film which also re-unites yesteryear's romantic and successful pair of Prabhu and Meena after a long time. Meena is playing Narains sister in the movie. The film has featured 20 artists and these characters will keep changing after every two reels giving a variety and pace to the film.