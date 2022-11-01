Thambivudaiyan

Not Available

Thambividaiyan', the film which has been courting controversy ever since it was launched early this year, is releasing this week. The story revolves around the difficulties and tough times faced by the farmers of Cauvery Delta in and around the Thanjavur District of Tamil Nadu. Some romance too has been sprinkled in good measure to make the film more interesting. To star in the film in the lead role, Tamilvanan approached in vain all heroes, right from When the film was viewed by the screening committee of the Censor Board, it objected to 'certain violent sequences' depicting the farmers' turmoil in a rather forceful manner. When the Board advised the producer to cut down some 'sequences', the latter refused to do so, prompting the Board to promptly ban the movie altogether.