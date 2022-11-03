Not Available

Thamizh (Prashanth) leads a happy life with his mother (Manorama) and sister-in-law (Urvasi). His brother(Livingston) is working in Kuwait and Thamizh too dreams of joining him there. Meenakshi (Simran), their tenant and Thamizh fall in love. When the goons of Periyavar (Ashish Vidyarthi) injure Thamizh's niece, he stops Periyavar's car on the road and questions him. He then beats up one of Periayavar's goons when insulted. This makes him Periyavar's target and though he tries to withdraw from the violence, he is forced to join forces with Rathnam (Nasser), Periyavar's sworn enemy and eventually defeats him.