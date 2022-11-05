Thanasis, the Politician

Not Available

The young daughter (Anna Synodinou) of a well-off family comes back from Switzerland after completing her studies, married to a young scientist, Thanasakis (Byron Pallis), who comes back to Greece determined to serve his country as a politician. With the financial support of his brother-in-law (Dinos Iliopoulos) he enters the election with no results. Soon though, another election is announced and he decides to run for a second time, again asking support from his brother-in-law who insists that a new campaign would be financial suicide for the family.