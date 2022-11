Not Available

Thanedaar is a 1990 Hindi action film directed by Raj N. Sippy and starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jeetendra, Jaya Pradha and Kiran Kumar. The film is perhaps most remembered for the hit song Tamma Tamma Loge and its quirky dancing moves. It was the first pairing of Dutt and Dixit who went on to star in 7 films together including big box office successes Saajan (1991) and Khalnayak (1993).