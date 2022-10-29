Thanga Meenkal

Not Available

Kalyani (Ram) being a poor man, wants his daughter to be happy, no matter what comes through. Kalyani is a man who toils pretty hard to meet both ends, thereby trying not to live in his father's shade, but is forced to. His daughter Chellama (Sadhana) is a sweet angelic girl who fares below average in the class, but is all chirpy and gleeful when she is with her father. Without a proper job and an income the tension that prevails in the house forces him to take up a job far away from the reach of his lovely daughter.