Thanga Padhakkam

S.P. Choudhry (Sivaji Ganesan) is a dedicated policeman, caring husband and a respected man in the community. Being a policeman, however, makes him a strong disciplinarian, even at home. Because of Choudhry’s dedication to hs job, his son, Jagan (Shrikanth), grows up more under the care of his mother Lakshmi (K.R.Vijaya) than under his father. As Jagan grows up he becomes more and more rebellious. He begins to play truant, gamble and lie to his parents. Choudhry’s attempts to discipline him only results in Jagan resenting him. The rest of the film deals with clash after clash between father and son and the mother caught in the crossfire. Can Jagan reform and thereby unite his family?