Thánh Tinh 1991

Stephen Chow plays a loser who's girlfriend has run off to get married, she mets a very lousy con-artist (Teresa Mo), thanks to her he's in trouble with a local mob boss (Roy Cheung). Meanwhile another low life (Ma Wu) is in trouble with the same boss, he's ordered to rob a rich man's house and he'll split whatever he steals with the mob boss. Chow and Mo go to the same house to rob it by trying to draw the occupants out of the home with free tickets to go see Sally Yeh. Wu has beforehand lured away the maids from the house with the help of a filipino party-animal. But chaos breaks loose as they confuse each other with a relative of the occupant and the occupant respectively. Each thinking the other has money, they keep on trying to scam each other here and there. Wu even goes so far as to hire Amy Yip to seduce Chow. Mo is jealous and tries to have her breasts enlarged so that hers are even bigger than Yip's...