Thaniyavarthanam (Malayalam: തനിയാവര്‍ത്തനം) is a 1987 Malayalam drama film written by A. K. Lohithadas and directed by Sibi Malayil. It stars Mammootty, Thilakan, Mukesh, Saritha, Philomina and Kaviyoor Ponnamma in the main roles. The story revolves around a family whose male members have a history of lunacy.