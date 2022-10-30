Thank God It's Friday

Not Available

"Some have the idea that religious settlers are aggressive and dangerous and don't smile", says Tehiya Diteshiam. "But we're human, OK? Normal." Tehiya lives in the West Bank settlement of Halamish. With its well-swept roads, shaded parking spaces and neat rows of whitewashed houses, it's a direct contrast to the impoverished dry Palestinian village just across the valley. "We want our land back but they don't want to give it to us", explains one very young Palestinian boy to his mother. "