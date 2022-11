Not Available

Thank You Berty (Sinhala: තෑන්ක් යු බර්ටි) is a 2010 Sinhalese language Sri Lankan action-comedy film written by Tennyson Cooray as his directorial debut and starring a number of Sri Lankan comedians, including Bandu Samarasinghe, Dilhani Ekanayake, Ananda Wickramage, Mahendra Perera, Anusha Damayanthi, Nilanthi Dias, and Cletus Mendis. The film had its world premiere August 7, 2010, in Melbourne, Australia.