The trot world's Pavarotti, "Trot-varotti Kim Ho-joong" and Aris will convey one true heart they want to convey to each other in "Thank You: Kim Ho Joong's First Fan Meeting Movie” in their lives. In August 2020, Kim Ho-joong's fan meeting scene, behind-the-scenes stories and unreleased performances were captured on screen. ScreenX original film, which was considered from the planning stage, is a more vivid fan meeting movie as a three-sided filming video!