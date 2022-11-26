Thank You, Kitty

Not Available

The industrious and brave little cat is a good friend of everyone. It is hard work for everyone to watch the nursing home day and night. One day, two mice sneaked into a family under the broad daylight, not only spoiled the grain in the barn, but also messed up the room. At the end of the day, they stole the big eggs from the hen. While dragging the eggs and looking around in a hurry, the scene of the sneaky was seen by the big cat who was playing basketball, and the hen was able to keep her egg baby.