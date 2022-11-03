Thank You, Mr. Lasseter

Not Available

Lasseter-San, Arigato! depicts the 2002 trip by several employees of Studio Ghibli to promote the movie Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi (Spirited Away) in North America. It was originally made as a private thank-you gift from Ghibli to John Lasseter, the Lasseter-San of the title. The show appears similar to a home movie, or private documentary. This footage includes snippets from some of Miyazaki's films, as well as some Pixar shorts. The most striking part were clips from Porco Rosso, interchanging with images of Miyazaki flying a red double-decker.